Hierotheos of Nafpaktos: “the greatest and most terrible passion of all is pride”

“Since the greatest and most terrible passion of all is pride, fantasy and imagination are closely linked with pride. Someone who is proud has something wrong with his imaginative faculty. It is inflamed. It conceives all kinds of images and fantasies and makes his soul an earthquake zone.”

Metropolitan Hierotheos of Nafpaktos

