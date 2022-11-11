Chuck Baldwin: “War is always couched in compassionate clichés”

“Gullible conservatives might think the War in Ukraine is about “saving democracy in Europe,” but the globalists who are pulling the strings of this war know better.

“War is always couched in compassionate clichés. “The War to End All Wars,” “Making The World Safe For Democracy,” “Osama bin Laden Attacked the Twin Towers,” “Ridding the World of ISIS that hates us for our Freedom,” “Iraq is Hiding WMDs,” “Saddam Hussein is Destabilizing The Middle East,” “Somalia is a Threat to America,” ad infinitum, ad nauseam.

“War is not only profitable for the ones who make money from war; it is also profitable for the nation-builders who are crafting the demise of free countries—like America. Any nation that deals in endless war commits suicide. No nation—not even the Roman Empire—can withstand its own collapse when drunk with war.

“Globalists know this, which is why they keep the war fires hot and the war drums loud.

“Idealistic progressives who supported Joe Biden and AOC are learning what idealistic conservatives learned when they supported G.W. Bush and John McCain: Everyone is against war—until one starts.

“And then, pro-peace persuasions kneel in front of the globalist gods of war.”

Pastor Chuck Baldwin, Liberty Fellowship, Kalispell, Montana

