Augustine of Hippo: “the standing miracle of this visible world”

10 November 2022
“Whatever marvel happens in this world, it is certainly less marvelous than this whole world itself — I mean the sky and earth, and all that is in them — and these God certainly made. But, as the Creator Himself is hidden and incomprehensible to man, so also is the manner of creation. Although, therefore, the standing miracle of this visible world is little thought of, because always before us, yet, when we arouse ourselves to contemplate it, it is a greater miracle than the rarest and most unheard-of marvels.”

Augustine of Hippo, City of God

