“the unspoken assumption of most of those who believe in American exceptionalism”

.

“As bad as things have been in Western Europe, this evil spirit is at its most powerful in Yankee America. We exclude the South to a degree because she has, often in an unconscious, inarticulate way, tried to uphold old traditions in the difficult circumstances of life that come from being yoked together with the New England Yankees. It is no accident that the national flag of the Southern ethnos bears the Cross of the Holy Apostle Andrew, and the flag of one of her subcultures, the Cajuns of Louisiana, bears a star symbolizing the Ever-Virgin Mary, while the flag of the Yankee Union is bereft of any Christian symbols at all. Even the flag and coat of arms of secular Brussels still retain the icon of St Michael the Archangel.

“Yankee America is the antithesis of tradition. Connecticut-born Charles Finney said it as plainly as you please in 1863:

“‘Christianity is radically reformatory. Satan has usurped the government of this world. . . . Christ has undertaken the work of counter-revolution . . . to create all things new in the moral order of things . . . to reform or destroy, all governments that dont obey God. . . . It follows that conservatism is its great antagonist. . . . Conservatism is a disposition to preserve the established order. . . . Its law is custom—Precedent—Established usages. . . . It looks back for all that is excellent & counts progress insanity. . . . It is every where & evermore antiChrist’ (Mark A. Noll, America’s God: From Jonathan Edwards to Abraham Lincoln, Oxford UP, New York, 2002, p. 380).

“American morality is grounded in a great inversion of values: Destruction of the past is good and ordained by Christ Himself; old customs and traditions are evil and the work of Antichrist. This is a horrible, blasphemous lie, but it is the unspoken assumption of most of those who believe in American exceptionalism.”

Walt Garlington

Read more here.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.