Molly Ball: “the secret history of the 2020 election”

“That’s why the participants want the secret history of the 2020 election told, even though it sounds like a paranoid fever dream–a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information. They were not rigging the election; they were fortifying it. And they believe the public needs to understand the system’s fragility in order to ensure that democracy in America endures.”

Molly Ball, Time Magazine

Read her entire article here.

If a “well-funded cabal of powerful people” working covertly to change laws and manipulate the flow of information through big tech and the controlled media in order to elect those elites’ desired candidate isn’t “rigging an election” and “a subversion of democracy,” then surely those phrases have no meaning at all.

Θεόφιλος

