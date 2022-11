Justin Martyr: “it is better to believe”

“… it is better to believe even what is impossible to our own nature and to men, than to be unbelieving like the rest of the world, we have learned; for we know that our Master Jesus Christ said, that ‘what is impossible with men is possible with God’ (Mt. 19:26)?”

St. Justin Martyr

