Ignatius Brianchaninov: “Indulging sinful and vain desires”

.

“Indulging sinful and vain desires always leads to obsession with them, and after the obsession comes slavery, which is death to everything spiritual. Those who allowed themselves to follow their desires and carnal mind became obsessed with them, enslaved by them, forgot God and eternity, and wasted their earthly lives pointlessly, dying an eternal death.”

St. Ignatius Brianchaninov

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.