“Guide the people of the United States in the election of officials and representatives”

7 November 2022
Almighty God, to whom we must account for all our powers and privileges: Guide the people of the United States in the election of officials and representatives; that, by faithful administration and wise laws, the rights of all may be protected and our nation be enabled to fulfill your purposes; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

American (1979) Book of Common Prayer, p.822

