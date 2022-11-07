“Guide the people of the United States in the election of officials and representatives”

Almighty God, to whom we must account for all our powers and privileges: Guide the people of the United States in the election of officials and representatives; that, by faithful administration and wise laws, the rights of all may be protected and our nation be enabled to fulfill your purposes; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

American (1979) Book of Common Prayer, p.822

