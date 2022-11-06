Skip to content

Theophan the Recluse: “If you want to do good for yourself”

6 November 2022
tags: ,

If you want to do good for yourself, get rid of pleasures and enter on the path of the cross of repentance, burn up in the fire of self-crucifixion, be tempered in tears of heartfelt contrition—and you’ll become gold, or silver, or a precious stone, and in due time you’ll be taken by the Heavenly Householder as an adornment for His most bright and most peaceful mansions. Amen’”

St Theophan the Recluse

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
