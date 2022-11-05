“The globalist-nihilist cabal that has taken over the West”

“The globalist-nihilist cabal that has taken over the West – effectively occupying it as a foreign force – is engaged in a deadly, all-or-nothing ‘flight forward’ strategy. It has conditioned, manipulated, deceived and bullied the Western masses to march to their doom. No reason and no argument can halt this march. Only intense physical suffering and the total physical defeat of the power structures that hold them captive can dislodge the psychological props and blocks that sustain the masses’ active support and passive tolerance of their increasingly delusional ‘leadership’ and of its increasingly macabre ‘ideology’ of inverted values. The mass-psychosis is not just going to disappear by itself: it needs to be actively dispelled. Rather, the psychosis will get deeper and stronger as people will start to feel threatened beyond mere material well-being and accrued privilege. As incredible as it may sound to any rational observer outside the West: the very identity of the Western masses has become deeply invested in and, at the educated ‘midwit’ and ‘intellectual’ levels, even fully absorbed into a hyper-secular, anti-traditionalist, progress-triumphalist and eschatologically tinged ideology that has now morphed into a non-negotiable ‘worldview’. As in cases of malignant narcissism and some other psychological pathologies, it may be that, at some dim half-unconscious level, these ‘madding masses’ do recognize themselves as engaged in self-destructive behaviour – even in real evil. But they cannot tear themselves away from what has become their core concern: the outward compensation of an inner void and the outward projection of inner demons. This reality is a real-life factor in contemporary geopolitics: it is the psycho-historical aspect of the great chasm now opening up between West and non-West. It has to be dealt with in a realistic fashion. This is where the long-forgotten words of Crusade and Jihad come back to require earthly applications.”

Alexander Wolfheze, Geopolitika

