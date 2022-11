Hilaire Belloc: “We sit by and watch the Barbarian, we tolerate him”

“We sit by and watch the Barbarian, we tolerate him; in the long stretches of peace we are not afraid. We are tickled by his irreverence, his comic inversion of our old certitudes and our fixed creeds refreshes us: we laugh. But as we laugh we are watched by large and awful faces from beyond: and on these faces there is no smile.”

Hilaire Belloc, This and That and the Other, 1912

