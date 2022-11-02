“to change the perception of reality of every American”

Yuri Bezmenov was a KGB agent du ring the Soviet era. He defected to Canada in 1970, and increasingly warned about what he called “ideological subversion” in America. His warnings seem to tell something relevant about what we are experiencing in our day, decades later.

“In reality, the main emphasis of the KGB is not in the area of intelligence at all. According to my opinion … only about 15 percent of time, money, and manpower is spent on espionage as such. The other 85 percent is [engaged in] a slow process which we call … ideological subversion or active measures…. What it basically means is, to change the perception of reality of every American to such an extent, that despite the abundance of information, no one is able to come to sensible conclusions in the interest of defending themselves….”

Yuri Bezmenov, 1984

