God is offering us life

.

In the 30th chapter of Deuteronomy it says, “But if your heart turns away and you will not hear, but are drawn away to worship other gods and serve them. I declare to you this day that you shall perish. You shall not live long in the land you are crossing the Jordan to enter and possess.

Chapter’s 29 and 30 of Deuteronomy are dealing with God’s renewing of his covenant with the Israelites. Moses, on the command of God, recounts all that God has done for them. The Lord freed them from bondage in Egypt and sustained them during their wilderness wanderings. God then makes a promise to his people. If they are obedient to his laws and if they turn to God with all their hearts and soul they will be blessed by the Lord. God promises to lead them through all difficulties and no matter how far they are from Heaven, the people of God are never too far away for God to pull them back. Then we get to 30:17 and the conjunction “but” appears. Now the people of God are given a warning, which says that if their hearts turn from God they will be destroyed. Upon first reading, some are made a bit uncomfortable by this.

To some readers it seems like God is being very conditional, like he is Don Corleone in the “Godfather” movies., “I’ll make them an offer they can’t refuse”. It seems to some as if God is saying,” worship me, obey me, and keep me in your hearts or I will destroy you”. But read these chapters a few more times and began to see that God was not saying that at all, our Lord was not being conditional , but he was being direct and honest. God was giving his people all the facts so they could make an informed decision. God is telling his people, “Obey me, follow me, keep me in your hearts, let your lives reflect this relationship and I will always bless you.

No matter where you are, you will never be too far from me and your hearts and lives will be receptive to all the blessing that a relationship with me has to offer.” God then provides a warning, and when he does so God is not being conditional, he is not threatening his people either. The destructive results of sin will be what destroys people. To turn one’s heart from God sets one down a path that leads to ultimate destruction and death.

Our Lord is providing his people with a choice and he is letting them know the full consequences of those choices. This is a lot different than how the deceiver deals with us. The deceiver does not want you to make an informed choice. The deceiver will tell you that right is wrong, and wrong is right. His desire is for you to be in the darkness and to make decisions out of ignorance.

Remember the promises of God. Do not forget that the choices we make can either lead us further into His light or lead us down a path which leads to death. God is offering us life, let us be humble enough and wise enough to take Him up on that offer.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.