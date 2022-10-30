Skip to content

Epiphanius of Salamis: “he said: ‘This is really me.’”

30 October 2022
“We see that the Savior took in his hands, as it is in the Gospel, when he was reclining at the Supper; and he took this, and giving thanks, he said: “This is really me.” And he gave to his disciples and said: “This is really me.” And we see that it is not equal nor similar, not to the incarnate image, not to the invisible divinity, not to the outline of his limbs. For It is round of shape, and devoid of feeling. As to Its power, he means to say even of Its grace, “This is really me”; and none disbelieves his word. For anyone who does not believe the truth in what he says is deprived of grace and of Savior.”

St. Epiphanius of Salamis

