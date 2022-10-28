Skip to content

Jacques Ellul: “the intellectual is much more vulnerable”

28 October 2022
“Naturally, the educated man does not believe in propa­ganda; he shrugs and is convinced that propaganda has no effect on him. This is, in fact, one of his great weaknesses, and propa­gandists are well aware that in order to reach someone, one must first convince him that propaganda is ineffectual and not very clever. Because he is convinced of his own superiority, the intellectual is much more vulnerable than anybody else to this maneu­ver, even though basically a high intelligence, a broad culture, a constant exercise of the critical faculties, and full and objective information are still the best weapons against propaganda.”

Jacques Ellul, Propaganda: The Formation of Men’s Attitudes

from → Politics/Current events
