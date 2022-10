Ignatius Brianchaninov: “Falsehood is a diabolical trait”

.

“Falsehood is a diabolical trait. He who has assimilated false thoughts has assimilated an attribute of the devil. He has entered into a relationship with the outcast angels; he has made union with God alien to himself and unnatural. He who is a stranger to God is a stranger to salvation.”

Saint Ignatius Brianchaninov

