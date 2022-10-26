Silouan the Athonite: “The Lord greatly loves the repenting sinner”

.

“The Lord greatly loves the repenting sinner and mercifully presses him to His bosom: ‘Where were you, My child? I was waiting a long time for you.’ The Lord calls all to Himself with the voice of the Gospel, and his voice is heard in all the world: ‘Come to me, my sheep. I created you, and I love you. My love for you brought Me to earth, and I suffered all things for the sake of your salvation, and I want you all to know my love, and to say, like the apostles on Tabor: Lord, it is good for us to be with You.’”

St. Silouan the Athonite

