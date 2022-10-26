Nicodemus the Hagiorite: “If once the barbarians and infidels should succeed”

“If once the barbarians and infidels should succeed in gaining the upper hand, neither piety will be left, since they disregard it and seek to establish their own wicked faith and bad belief, now sobriety and maintenance of honor, seeing that their victory would be followed by many instance of violation and ravishment of young women and of young men.“

St. Nicodemus the Hagiorite

