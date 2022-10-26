Skip to content

Nicodemus the Hagiorite: “If once the barbarians and infidels should succeed”

26 October 2022
tags: ,

.

“If once the barbarians and infidels should succeed in gaining the upper hand, neither piety will be left, since they disregard it and seek to establish their own wicked faith and bad belief, now sobriety and maintenance of honor, seeing that their victory would be followed by many instance of violation and ravishment of young women and of young men.

St. Nicodemus the Hagiorite

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Politics/Current events, Religious/Theological Reflections
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: