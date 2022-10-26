Skip to content

Gonzalo Lira: “This is the ‘October Surprise’

26 October 2022
As I have said before, if you do not know who Gonzalo Lira is, you might mistake him for being just another scruffy looking guy on YouTube spouting off. If you thought that you’d be wrong. He is in fact a Chilean-American novelist and film director who currently lives in Ukraine and has, since the invasion, been providing reliable and often very astute observations about what is really going on there. He has repeatedly been shown to be correct in his observations. I hope that he is wrong this time.

More here on the same subject:

Read more.

