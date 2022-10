Pythagoras: “Nor for a petty fault take back thy love”

“Honor thy parents and thy nearest kin:

Of other make the virtuous thy friend:

Yield to his gently words, his timely acts;

Nor for a petty fault take back thy love.”

Pythagoras, Rules of Conduct, 578 B.C.

