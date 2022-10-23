Mark the Ascetic: “It is harmful to remember previous sins in detail”

“It is harmful to remember previous sins in detail. For if they bring you sorrow, they will estrange you from hope, but if they are remembered without sorrow, they will introduce the previous defilement. If you want to bring to God an uncondemned confession, then don’t remember your sins in detail, but manfully endure the suffering that is coming because of them.”

St. Mark the Ascetic

