“war between the last remnants of the Old World and the global monoculture”

Tower of Babel, Bruegel

.

“But what has Ukraine got to do with all this? What we now think of as the global culture wars in fact started in eighteenth century Europe, and possibly before, with the so-called Enlightenment (actually Endarkenment would be a better description). The atheists who placed a naked prostitute on the altar in Notre Dame cathedral in 1793 as the ‘goddess of Reason’ were no different from the revolutionaries at the Second Vatican Council who also wanted (and largely succeeded) to turn the Catholic Church into a secular humanist organisation focussed on this world. After 1789, lakes of blood would be spilled in the ensuing centuries, starting with the annihilation of Catholic peasants in the Vendee. Fast-forward from there to today’s stand-off in the culture wars. I lay the blame for today’s polarisation squarely at the door of the liberal elite.

“You cannot force your new and crazy dogmas onto people across the whole world without some of them fighting back. It used to be possible for people with different beliefs to rub along, but not now. The tribalism is mutually exclusive. I know this from personal experience of knowing liberals. None of them are friends with anyone outside their bubble. I would wager that there is not a single person out of the tens of thousands who work at the BBC who supports Trump, Brexit and is anti LGBT and abortion. It is this absolute intolerance of the liberal elite that is leading us into a global conflict. The European liberal elites and the US Deep State want this conflict to become global because they think they will win and indeed it is likely that they will. They want everyone who thinks differently to be annihilated and they are in the process of radically changing language so that thought crime (thinking outside the tiny window of what is acceptable) is not even possible.”

Robert Eastern

Read the whole article here.

