Seraphim Rose: “man himself is changing”

“It is of course no secret to contemporary philosophers and psychologists that man himself is changing in our violent century, under the influence, of course, not only of war and revolution, but also of practically everything else that lays claim to being “modern” and “progressive.” We have already cited the most striking forms of Nihilist Vitalism, whose cumulative effect has been to uproot, disintegrate, and “mobilize” the individual, to substitute for his normal stability and rootedness a senseless quest for power and movement, and to replace normal human feeling by a nervous excitability. The work of Nihilist Realism, in practice as in theory, has been parallel and complementary to that of Vitalism: a work of standardization, specialization, simplification, mechanization, dehumanization; its effect has been to “reduce” the individual to the most “Primitive” and basic level, to make him in fact the slave of his environment, the perfect workman in Lenin’s worldwide “factory.”

Seraphim Rose, Nihilism: The Root of the Revolution of the Modern Age

