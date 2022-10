Maximus the Confessor: “God’s care”

“A man of discernment, meditating on the healing Divine Providence, bears with thanksgiving the misfortunes that come to him. He sees their causes in his own sins, and not in anyone else. But a mindless man, when he sins and receives the punishment for it, considers the cause of his misfortune to be God, or people, not understanding God’s care for him.”

St. Maximus the Confessor, Chapters on Love

