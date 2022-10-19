John of Damascus: “afflictions and calamities”

S. John & S. Kosmas

“… even when Amos says that ‘God creates evil things,’ and that ‘there is no evil in a city that the Lord has not done’ (Amos 3:6), he does not mean by the words that the Lord is the cause of evil, but the word ‘evil’ is used in two ways, with two meanings. For sometimes it means what is evil by nature, and this is the opposite of virtue and the will of God: and sometimes it means that which is evil and oppressive to our sensation, that is to say, afflictions and calamities. Now these are seemingly evil because they are painful, but in reality are good. For to those who understand they become ambassadors of conversion and salvation. The Scripture says that of these God is the Author.”

St. John of Damascus

