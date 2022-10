Ephraim the Syrian: “Whoever does not have the love of Christ”

“Who is far from love is a bad state, and to be pitied. He passes his days in a delirious dream, far from God, deprived of light, and he lives in darkness … Whoever does not have the love of Christ is an enemy of Christ. He walks in darkness and is easily lead into any sin.”

St. Ephraim the Syrian, Homily on Virtues and Vices

