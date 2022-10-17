Gregory Palamas: “this is what brings what is right to good effect”

“… brethren, we continually offer you words of encouragement, to stir all of you up to add good actions to your unswerving, honest thoughts, because this is what brings what is right to good effect. ‘A good understanding’, says David, ‘have all they that do it’ (Ps. 111:10). And ‘His righteousness is unto the children’s children; to such as keep His covenant, and to those that remember His commandments to do them’ (Ps. 103:17-18). Paul says, ‘For not the hearers of the law are just before God, but the doers of the law shall be justified’ (Rom. 2:13). And the Lord of both David and Paul says, ‘If you know these things, blessed are you if you do them’ (Jn. 13:17).”

St. Gregory Palamas, The Homilies

