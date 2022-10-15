John of Karpathos: “Through repentance a man regains his true splendour”

.

“The moon as it waxes and wanes illustrates the condition of man: sometimes he does what is right, sometimes he sins and then through repentance returns to a holy life. The intellect of one who sins is not destroyed… just as the physical size of the moon does not diminish, but only its light. Through repentance a man regains his true splendour, just as the moon after the period of waning clothes itself once more in its full light. If a man believes in Christ, ‘even though he dies, he shall live’ (John 11:25); he shall know that ‘I the Lord have spoken, and will do it’ (Ezek. 17:24 LXX).”

St. John of Karpathos, The Philokalia

.

.

.

.

.

.

.