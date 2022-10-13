Jack Keane: “we bought ourselves a war with Russia”

American society is deeply dysfunctional. Instead of having the truly wise and honorable rise to positions of authority, in this country psychopaths are in charge of many our most crucial national institutions. Where in the world did they find this one below?

General Jack Keane

“For just $66 billion we bought ourselves a war with Russia where Americans are not dying, but Ukrainians. That’s an excellent deal.”

United States 4 Star General Jack Keane

