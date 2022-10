Isaac the Syrian: “the cause of true humility”

“Whoever hates his sins will stop sinning; and whoever confesses them will receive remission. A man can not abandon the habit of sin if he does not first gain enmity toward sin, nor can he receive remission of sin without confession of sin. For the confession of sin is the cause of true humility.”

St. Isaac the Syrian

