John Cassian: “three types of vocation”

” [There are] three types of vocation… The first is from God, the second comes by way of man, and the third arises from necessity. The vocation from God comes whenever some inspiration is sent into our sleepy heart, stirring us with a longing for eternal life and salvation, urging us to follow God and to cling with most saving compunction to His commands… The second type of calling is… that which comes through human agency when the example and the advice of holy people stirs us to long for salvation… The third kind of vocation is that which comes through necessity. Imprisoned by the riches and pleasures of this world, we are suddenly put to the test. The danger of death hangs over us. The loss or seizure of our property strikes us. The death of those we love reduces us to sadness. And we are moved to turn in haste to God whom we had neglected in good times. Of these three types, the first two seem to have the better beginnings. Yet I have occasionally found that some who started from the third level… have turned out to be perfect men, most fervent in spirit and very like those who, entering the Lord’s service by way of the first and best of vocations, lived out the remainder of their lives with a praiseworthy zeal of soul. And, again, I have known many who began with this higher calling and who often grew lukewarm and fell down to a most lamentable end.”

St. John Cassian, The Conferences

