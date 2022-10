Ignatius Brianchaninov: “Self-love is a twisted love for one’s self”

“Self-love is a twisted love for one’s self. This love is insane and fallen. He who is full of self-love, passionate for fleeting pleasure, for sinful indulgence, is an enemy of himself. He is a self-murderer. Thinking to love himself and pamper himself, he ends up hating and destroying himself eternally.“

Ignatius Brianchaninov, The Field

