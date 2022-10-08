“the glaring shortcomings of the democratic system”

.

“Democracy as a form of representative ‘government by the people’ has never existed anywhere and certainly none exist today. There is no so-called democracy today where the population has a voice in anything of consequence or where significant issues are even addressed, much less intelligently debated. The sad truth is that democracies seldom attract the best or brightest individuals to any post, with political power increasingly accruing to either the power-hungry or the riff-raff who couldn’t make it elsewhere. There is no shortage of examples. George Bush Jr. failed at everything he tried, except becoming President of the US. Stephen Harper, Canada’s Prime Minister, finished high school, dropped out of university and got a job working in a corporate mail room. I was told it was the only job he could find, and it was only due to his father’s connections that he got even that. Then, an unfortunate accident of a cruel fate made him the leader of a rump of a political party that happened to win an election, and he became the Prime Minister of Canada.

“Australia and the UK have many comparable examples of inferior and substandard individuals taking leadership. Most politicians in democratic countries don’t have the credentials to qualify them for management of a convenience store. Contrary to what most Americans would tell you, this is not a manifestation of the American Dream where anyone can rise to the top by hard work, but is instead a devastating indictment of the glaring shortcomings of the democratic system, demonstrating the ease with which the incompetent and corrupt can obtain the power to destroy what was a perfectly good country.”

[…]

“One of the tragic, at least to me, elements in the vast economic and social charade which is the US today, is the degree to which people have been so blinded by propaganda and the foolish utopian narrative that they look but can no longer see. The volume of interconnected bits is everywhere to be found, but almost no one appears able to connect them.”

[…]

“What must happen for him to finally realise that “the American people” are as irrelevant as their votes, that the politicians have been pre-selected primarily for their willingness to betray the people to those who bought and paid for their loyalty, that a choice of two clones selected by others, is no choice at all. What must happen for ‘the people’ to realise they have no power whatever to change the course of their government nor to affect any of its policies in any meaningful way?”

Larry Romanoff

More here.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.