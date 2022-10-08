Skip to content

Juan Donoso Cortes: “When God wishes to chastise a nation for its sins”

8 October 2022
“When God wishes to chastise a nation for its sins, He enslaves it under the dominion of voluptuous men, who, stupefied with the opium of sensual gratification, can only be aroused from their brutal insensibility by the fumes of blood…. Revolutionary France worshiped at the same time prostitution and death; while prostitution triumphed in her temples and at her altars, death was worshipped in public places and on her scaffolds.”

Juan Donoso Cortes

