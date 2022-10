Eusebius of Caesarea: “Monarchy is superior”

“Monarchy is superior to every other constitution and form of government. For polyarchy, where everyone competes on equal terms, is really anarchy and discord. This is why there is one God, not two or three or even more. Polytheism is strictly atheism. There is one King, and His Word and royal law are one.”

Eusebius of Caesarea, Oration in Praise of Constantine (335 A.D.)

