Silouan the Athonite: “Silouan the Athonite”

“A sinful soul, full of passions, cannot have peace and rejoice in the Lord, even if it had charge over all earthly riches, even if it ruled over the whole world. If it was suddenly said to such a king, happily feasting and sitting on his throne, ‘King, now you will die,’ his soul would be troubled and he would tremble with fear, and he would see his powerlessness. But how many beggars there are, whose only wealth is love for God, and who, if you said to them, ‘You will die now,’ would answer peacefully, ‘Let God’s will be done. Glory to the Lord, that He has remembered me and wants to take me to Himself.’

St. Silouan the Athonite

