Michael Warren Davis: “a people who can’t confront mortality can’t really be happy”

“Yet a people who can’t confront mortality can’t really be happy. They can only spend their lives hiding from death. They use drugs and alcohol to dampen their thoughts. They play video games, where players always respawn after flying through the windshield at a hundred miles an hour or having their heads blown off by a sniper rifle. They gape at screens, with their constant, endless flow of distracting lights and sounds. They shop for trinkets on the internet, hiding themselves in great igloos of worthless baubles. They have casual sex with perfect strangers, giving each other a brief escape from their loneliness. And we invent all kinds of clever procedures that prolong our natural lifespan, keeping the body alive even as the brain dies. We survive longer, yet we never really live.

“That, I think, has always been the appeal of the Middle Ages. Some scholars like to say that man invented religion to quell his fear of death. The intense religiosity of the Medieval serf was a way of escaping the endless cycle of famine and war and disease.

“Really, I think it’s just the opposite. Man can’t really live if he spends his life running away from death. But when he keeps the veil that stands between life and death before his eyes, he can just make out the light shining behind it. Men used to believe that stars were only holes in the firmament, offering a glimpse of Heaven’s brightness in the night sky. And they were more right than wrong.”

Michael Warren Davis, The Reactionary Mind

