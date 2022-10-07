Skip to content

Barsanuphius the Great: “when you receive what you ask in prayer”

7 October 2022
“If you become proud when you receive what you ask in prayer, then it is obvious that your prayer was not to God, and you did not receive help from Him, but the demons were working with you in order to exalt your heart; For when help is given from God, the soul is not exalted, but is all the more humbled, and she is amazed at the great mercy of God, how merciful He is to sinners.”

St. Barsanuphius the Great, Instructions

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
