Ignatius Brianchaninov: “wherever you go”

6 October 2022
“Amma Theodora said: A certain monk, afflicted by many sorrows, said to himself, “Leave this place.” With these words he began to put his sandals on his feet, and suddenly he saw the devil in the form of a man sitting in the corner of his cell. The devil was also putting on his sandals. He said to the monk, “Are you leaving here because of me? Well then, wherever you go, I will be there before you.”

St. Ignatius Brianchaninov,

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
