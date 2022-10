Ephraim the Syrian: “In the measure to which a man cuts off and humbles his own will”

.

“In the measure to which a man cuts off and humbles his own will, he proceeds toward success. But insofar as he stubbornly guards his own will, so much does he brings harm to himself.”

St. Ephraim the Syrian, Counsels to a Novice Monk

.

.

.

.

.

.

.