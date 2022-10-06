Edward Curtin: “Only children still believe the America propaganda and its war machine”

.

“Many good writers – all of whom are banned from mainstream media – have made clear why the corporate media propaganda about the US/NATO war against Russia via Ukraine is false and egregiously dangerous. The government of the U.S.A. is led by morons in the demonic grip of the “The U.S. Should Rule the World” ideology. It is nothing new.

“I don’t wish to debate the facts, for that is a fool’s game created to suggest there is something to debate. For the evidence is clear, except to the public in the grip of propaganda-induced ignorance or those elites who never learned from the ancient Greek goddess Nemesis that dark Furies will destroy those who in their hubris push the limits.”

Edward Curtin

