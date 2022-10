Aleksandr Dugin: “a civilisation whose basic code is Tradition”

.

“Russia is a civilisation whose basic code is Tradition. Opposed to it is another civilisation, whose code is anti-Tradition, dehumanisation of man, lies, aggression, exploitation of countries and peoples, neo-colonialism, terror and evil. At the same time, the collective West also claims the universality of its model, leaving no one the right to choose otherwise.“

Aleksandr Dugin

More here.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.