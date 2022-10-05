Robert Frost: “the truths we keep coming back and back to”

“For, dear me, why abandon a belief

Merely because it ceases to be true.

Cling to it long enough, and not a doubt

It will turn true again, for so it goes.

Most of the change we think we see in life

Is due to truths being in and out of favour.

As I sit here, and oftentimes, I wish

I could be monarch of a desert land

I could devote and dedicate forever

To the truths we keep coming back and back to.”

Robert Lee Frost, excerpt from his poem “The Black Cottage”

