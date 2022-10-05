Robert Frost: “the truths we keep coming back and back to”
5 October 2022
.
“For, dear me, why abandon a belief
Merely because it ceases to be true.
Cling to it long enough, and not a doubt
It will turn true again, for so it goes.
Most of the change we think we see in life
Is due to truths being in and out of favour.
As I sit here, and oftentimes, I wish
I could be monarch of a desert land
I could devote and dedicate forever
To the truths we keep coming back and back to.”
Robert Lee Frost, excerpt from his poem “The Black Cottage”
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
No comments yet