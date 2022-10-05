Skip to content

Paul Kingsnorth: “rebellion against God”

5 October 2022
“The rebellion against God manifested itself in a rebellion against creation, against all nature, human and wild. We would remake Earth, down to the last nanoparticle, to suit our desires, which we now called “needs.” Our new world would be globalized, uniform, interconnected, digitized, hyper-real, monitored, always-on. We were building a machine to replace God. …

Out in the world, the rebellion against God has become a rebellion against everything: roots, culture, community, families, biology itself. Machine progress — the triumph of the Nietzschean will—­dissolves the glue that once held us.”

Paul Kingsnorth, “The Cross and the Machine,” First Things, June 2021

Read more here.

