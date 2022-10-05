Paul Craig Roberts: “All of these selfish material interests … have opened the road to World War III”

“Putin’s recent public statements and his address to the Russian people clearly show that Russia’s leadership has finally and reluctantly lost all belief in reaching accommodation with the West. It is the total failure of Western diplomacy that has greased the skids for war. The Kremlin does not want war, but Washington has convinced the Kremlin that it is not possible to negotiate away war. The unreasonableness of the West in refusing a mutual security agreement with Moscow, the complete involvement of the West into what the Kremlin regarded as a police action in the Donbass region, and now Washington’s sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, together with incessant threats of dealing Russia devastating blows has resulted in Moscow preparing for war.

“NATO is an insignificant military force, and the US has zero chance of prevailing against Russia in conventional war. The only way Washington can avoid humiliating defeat is by going nuclear. One would think the Kremlin knows this, and would not wait for a first strike.

“The complete and total failure of Washington to create an ally and business partner out of a willing Russia is the worst diplomatic failure in world history. The Jewish neoconservatives demanded hegemony at Russia’s expense. The US military/industrial complex demanded Russia as an enemy to justify its power and budget. The State Department needed a Russian threat to Europe in order to keep normal relationships between Europe and Russia from loosening Washington’s hold on its European empire. An American President who intended to normalize relations with Russia was driven out of office.

“All of these selfish material interests, without an honest media to expose and check them, have opened the road to World War III, a war that will forever remove the West as a force in history.”

Paul Craig Roberts

