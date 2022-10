Nicholas of Serbia: “If we pray to God and do evil”

“If we weave by day and undo at night, nothing gets woven. If we build by day and destroy by night, nothing is ever built. If we pray to God and do evil before Him, the nothing is woven, and a house for our soul is not built.”

St. Nicholas of Serbia, Thoughts on Good and Evil

