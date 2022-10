Maximus the Confessor: “A Christian receives divine wisdom in three ways”

“A Christian receives divine wisdom in three ways: by the commandments, teachings, and faith. The commandments free the mind from passions. Teachings lead it to true knowledge of nature. Faith leads to the contemplation of the Holy Trinity.”

St. Maximus the Confessor, Chapters on Love

