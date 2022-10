Jacques Ellul: “the utilization of the psychological levers”

“Propaganda tries first of all to create conditioned reflexes in the individual so that certain words, signs, or symbols, even certain persons or facts, provoke unfailing reactions…The important thing is that when the time is ripe, the individual can be thrown into action by the utilization of the psychological levers that have been set up.”

Jacques Ellul

