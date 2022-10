Maximus the Confessor: “The mind of a man that loves God”

“The mind of a man that loves God does not fight against things or thoughts about them, but against the passions that are connected with these thoughts. That is, he does not struggle against a woman, or against one who has insulted him, and not against the images of them, but against the passions that are aroused by these images.”

St. Maximus the Confessor, Chapters on Love

