“Why are my thoughts always inclined to defilement”

.

“A certain monk asked one of the elders, ‘Why are my thoughts always inclined to defilement, so that they give me no rest even for an hour, and my soul is troubled?’ The elder said to him, ‘If the demons inspire thoughts in you, do not give in to them. It is their nature to tempt constantly. And even though they never leave off this temptation, they cannot force you to sin. It depends on your will to listen to them or not to listen.’ The brother said to the elder, ‘What should I do? I am weak and the passion is conquering me.’ The elder answered, ‘Guard against them, and when they begin to speak to you, do not answer them, but pray to God: Son of God, have mercy on me!’”

Ancient Patericon, 5.35

